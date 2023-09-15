Madison LeCroy on Husband Brett Randle’s Southern Charm Debut

It’s about time Southern Charm fans met Brett Randle. Madison LeCroy has been gushing about her man for a while. They wed in November 2022, so it’s been a long time coming.

Her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll was certainly hyped up that he might be meeting a Greek god on the Southern Charm season premiere. At the very least, viewers were expecting the perfect man. And since Brett made his reality TV debut just this week, viewers can make their own judgments.

Madison reveals a newfound “level of confidence”

But Madison exclusively admitted to Us Weekly, that she ignored advice not to share Brett and the relationship on camera.

I know a lot of people are like, ‘Don’t do it, don’t put your relationship on camera,’” Madison said. “But I needed the viewers to be able to see that side of me that everyone is missing.”

Indeed, it is quite a contrast to see Madison in a relationship without strife. She said, “I do have a kind side and I do have a family, so I’m really happy that y’all get to see that.”

Madison did prepare Brett for mixing with the Southern Charm crowd, including some advice on how to act.

“I [was] more, like, ‘OK, listen, I hope I don’t embarrass us, but things can get a little rowdy,’” she explained.

Brett is so likable, and got along so well with the likes of Shep Rose, Austen, and Craig Conover that they, “wanted to bring him into this circle.” However, Madison put her foot down on that level of influence. Understandably so.

“I was, like, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Sorry,” Madison admitted.

Bravo cameras captured the moment that Brett met his wife’s ex-boyfriend. One could see that Brett was not at all intimidated by his predecessor.

Madison explained to Us why she chose to invite Austen in the first place.

“I just wanted, honestly, Brett to meet Austen and be like, ‘You have nothing to worry about,’” Madison explained. “That’s the truth. I think that it was a good decision.”

As for Madison and Brett on camera, it’s just too perfect. They are a perfectly loved-up pair that has created a harmonious mixed family.

Madison finally feels secure

“There’s something about this level of confidence that I have. I just feel secure,” Madison said about her family life. “I’m really happy.”

“It’s insane. I’ve never been more in love,” she said of her son Hudson’s relationship with Brett. “And the more time they spend together, it’s just [great].”

Will things stay as kumbaya as they are now between Brett and Austen? Certainly, the married couple is still going strong in real time.

Catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

