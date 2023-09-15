Sai De Silva Is Luann de Lesseps’ Least Favorite RHONY Newbie

Well, it looks like former Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has some things to say about the Season 14 cast. And I’ll be the first to tell you, it isn’t pretty.

Now that RHONY, the new era, has officially been underway, Bravo viewers have had more than enough time to get familiar with the new ‘wives. Out of the bunch, we have likable cast members like Erin Lichy (despite her doing too damn much sometimes), Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, and fashion icon Jenna Lyons.

It’s been refreshing seeing them on screen — even if some of them are too thirsty for a moment — and it’s been a real treat getting to know them. The drama is fresh, it’s light, and some feuds take me back to the early days of Real Housewives. You know, when they would argue over petty sh*t, like driving carpool and sprinkle cookies.

Luann isn’t feeling this RHONY newbie…

But that doesn’t mean watchers are feeling everyone on the cast. And according to Luann, it sounds like we’re all on the same page.

Per the Discretion Advised Podcast, during their sitdown with the former RHONY OG, she spilled the beans regarding who she’s vibing with the least during this season. And to my non-surprise, it’s Sai De Silva. Let’s face it. She’s incredibly boring, we have no idea what she does, and she so desperately wants to be the IT girl.

But like NeNe Leakes said, you have the “I,” but you’re certainly missing the “T.” Boo.

For some of the other ladies, I can say I know more about Brynn’s upbringing, Jenna’s insecurities with her body, and Jessel’s struggles in her relationship. As for Sai … what do we know about her besides the fact that she’s desperate for Jenna’s approval and doesn’t like being at an event with no food?

It makes sense why Luann (and most watchers) agree that Sai just isn’t Real Housewives material. It doesn’t mean she’s a bad person; it just means she’s a snoozefest like other one and done Housewives.

It’s unclear if she’ll return for another season (I hope not); however, if she is given the boot, maybe she could try a different reality show. Hopefully, the Cooking Channel is casting. Mazel.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SAI? DO YOU AGREE WITH LUANN THAT SHE’S THE MOST BORING OUT OF THE BUNCH?