See Ariana Madix in Trailer for Lifetime Movie Buying Back My Daughter

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s life has been transformed for the better ever since Scandoval. While her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating with her friend Rachel Leviss broke her heart, it also paved the way for Ariana to take advantage of other opportunities.

She is going to cha-cha on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. And she is writing her own book about cocktails. And this one, Single AF Cocktails, is Sandoval-free. Amen!

Ariana is all about law and order

Ariana also landed a juicy role in the Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter. And the trailer for the film, which premieres on Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET, just dropped. And it is inspired by a real incident.

The film is about a teenage girl, Alicia, who sneaks out to a party. While walking home, a nice woman pulls over to offer her a ride home. The stranger claims that she doesn’t want Alicia (Faith Wright) to be snatched by a stranger.

Which is exactly what happened when the teen got in the car. Once her parents Curtis (Roger Cross) and Dana (Meagan Good) realize she is missing, they set out to find her. After searching for nearly a year, “mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale.” In the trailer, we see Alicia being abused and introduced to drugs.

Ariana plays Officer Karen. Karen “helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.” At the end of the trailer, Dana confronted the trafficker, asking how much it would cost to buy her daughter. How chilling.

Ariana has second billing in the trailer, which is pretty impressive. She seems to really have some acting chops in the scenes that she is in. I’m looking forward to settling in with some popcorn to see how this story turns out.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRAILER? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH BUYING BACK MY DAUGHTER?