First Look At Ariana Madix’s Lifetime Movie, ‘Buying Back My Daughter’

Ariana Madix is walking the thin blue line in her new Lifetime movie role, “Buying Back My Daughter.”

The Vanderpump Rules star plays Officer Karen in the film about parents searching for their teenage daughter, who fails to return home after sneaking out for a party. When they discover she’s missing, parents Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis (Roger Cross) launch an extensive search for their daughter Alicia (Faith Wright).

Ariana’s character is the police officer “who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.” People has the exclusive details.

“What doesn’t kill me better run”

Three weeks after Scandoval broke in March 2023, Lifetime announced that Ariana would be featured in the movie. Producers claim the film was “inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online.” The production is part of Lifetime’s “Stop Violence Against Women” campaign. I find that kind of ironic since Lifetime’s entire focus seems to be on making movies that portray women in peril — usually from someone who wants to commit violence against them. What will Lifetime make movies about if violence against women is stopped? Is that really what they want?

Ariana keeps going

In her first Instagram post following the breakup with her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, Ariana addressed her supporters, rather than her ex or his paramour, former BFF Rachel Raquel Leviss. The Something About Her co-owner expressed gratitude for “the outpouring of love and support I have received … when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand. … to say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement.”

She ended her message of thanks with a statement of strength and defiance: “What doesn’t kill me better run.” No one can call Ariana a victim. In fact, you could say she’s “[taking] her pain all the way to the bank.”

The shock of learning about Scandoval three months ago was Ariana’s lowest point. “It felt like rock bottom,” she admitted. “I’ve gone through other stuff before on the show, but nothing like this at all.”

“But there’s nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up,” the former SUR bartender added. “So honestly, realizing [there was nowhere to go but up] helped me come out of [her lowest point].”

In addition to her movie role, Ariana was also invited to the 2023 White House Press Correspondents’ Dinner in DC, is rumored to be cast on Dancing With The Stars in the Fall and has a hot new man. I’d say she’s well on her way up.

Buying Back My Daughter will air on Lifetime in the Fall of 2023.

