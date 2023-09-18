Bethenny Frankel’s Friend Blasts Carole Radziwill for Selling Used Lingerie

Former Real Housewives of New York City stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill are still going at it. During Season 10, their friendship fell apart. And the bitterness between these former apples is real.

Recently, Bethenny decided to visit her fave TJ Maxx. She gifted one of the employees Ziploc bags filled with “opened” makeup. But no worries. Besides being opened, it was like “brand new” makeup. The employee explained that they are not allowed to accept tips or gifts. But Bethenny promised to speak to the home office and that they would make an exception. The video Bethenny made was cringe-worthy.

Naturally, Carole weighed in on Bethenny’s TikTok when someone sent it to her. “Who sent this to me? Lol. I mean, stop this nonsense. So much to unpack, but I’m not getting paid to do this any longer,” Carole tweeted. She added, “But here…one ‘word’: #whitesaviorcomplex.”

Why was Carole selling her lingerie?

One of Bethenny’s insiders sent Page Six a link to a 2018 Poshmark sale. In Carole’s closet, she listed clothes, jewelry, shoes, purses, and lingerie for sale. The lingerie items included a bodysuit by the Misha Collection for $170 and a white nighty by Lelo for $50.

It’s not like Carole was only selling lingerie. I think this is different than giving someone used makeup products on camera and acting like you own the store. And Carole’s Poshmark sale happened in 2018.

Of course, Carole also shaded Bethenny’s brain power. She called her former RHONY friend “shrewed but not intelligent.” If “shrewd” was spelled correctly, I think it would have helped her case. Sigh.

Meanwhile, Season 14 of RHONY airs on Bravo Sunday nights at 9/8c with its all-new cast.

TELL US – IS IT WRONG FOR CAROLE TO SELL HER USED LINGERIE? WAS BETHENNY WRONG TO GIVE AWAY OPENED MAKEUP? ARE YOU ON BETHENNY OR CAROLE’S SIDE?