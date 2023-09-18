Dorinda Medley Showcases New Hairstyle

She’s “changing it up!” Dorinda Medley got fab and fresh before The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and debuted a brand new look she shared with her followers on Instagram.

She sported her new look with the caption — “CHANGE IT UP” — and she’s definitely changed it up from her usual perfectly coiffed super short hairdo.

Who is she?

In a very stripped-down shot, the 58-year-old housewife looks into the mirror with her new hair and an off-the-shoulder robe while filming with her blond locks in longer and loose beachy waves around her face.

It’s a departure from her signature look, and many fans were quick to say so, with comments like “Is this even her? Looks nothing like her. Am I wrong?” and “What are you doing here without Dorinda.”

Other fans were more complementary of her new look and compared her to actresses like Brittany Snow, Sarah Michelle Geller, Carmela Soprano, and even co-housewife Erika Jayne.

Several commented how young her new ‘do made her look, and one even called her the Benjamin Buttons of the Berkshires and added, “I need some of that Blue Manor water stat!”

Some fans decided that she must have gone the AI route and said, “She looks like a Dorinda robot,” while another fan joked that she used an online AI filter.

Not so nice

And while most comments seemed in good fun or jest, others weren’t as nice and went straight to plastic surgery and medication accusations.

Some followers attributed the changes to the diabetes drug Ozempic, which many housewives and Bravolebrities have used to lose weight.

“Another one lost to the KNIFE,” one person wrote, while another said, “Ozempic and filters … this is getting old.” I wonder if they were referring to the practice or the person with that last phrase.

At the end of the day, though, there appears to be just as much support as there is hate. One fan even said, “I’m so sick of all these haters, especially women commenting on other women’s appearances.”

She has a point. Thumper put it best when he said, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.” Something all the housewives could learn from, actually.

And speaking of staying nice, Dorinda is joining her former Real Housewives of New York co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman for the spinoff RHUGT. The women will be visiting St. Barts for the spinoff, aka Scary Island.

Wonder if they’re going to change it up and keep it nice?

TELL US – DO YOU LIKE DORINDA’S NEW LOOK? ARE YOU TEAM SUPPORT OR TEAM TIRED OF OZEMPIC AND SUREGRY?