Report: DWTS Tried to Recruit Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Along With Mauricio Umansky

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky is preparing to shake his groove thing in the ballroom. Mauricio is partnered with Emma Slater for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. According to Mauricio, his daughters and estranged wife, Kyle Richards, will be in the audience to support him. Kyle and Mauricio separated but have no plans to divorce.

Mauricio said that Kyle was on a trip with a friend. Kyle and her close pal Morgan Wade were spotted looking (allegedly) lovey-dovey in Paris. Their matching rings and tattoos have fueled speculation that their relationship is romantic, not platonic. But Kyle has insisted that they are just friends.

Well, it sounds like DWTS was trying to cash in on Kyle’s relationships with her husband and Morgan. TMZ has the details.

An unforgettable trio

Producers reportedly wanted to have Kyle and Morgan competing in the ballroom for Season 32. Awkward! The ladies weren’t interested in being judged on the dance floor. After all, people are judging them every minute.

This group dancing together as a team would be hysterical. Or nerve-wracking. I can’t decide.

So, while the Umanskys and Morgan were asked at the same time, only Mauricio signed on. Instead, Morgan and Kyle were in Paris working on the documentary about Morgan. And possibly canoodling.

There wouldn’t have been any bad blood if all three had joined the cast. Mauricio and Kyle still reside together in the same home.

But I’m sad that viewers are denied watching Kyle perform her splits in the ballroom. Instead we will have to settle for watching Mauricio foxtrot and cha-cha.

Dancing with the Stars Season 39 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

