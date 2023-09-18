Shannon Beador Gives Update on Life After Split From John Janssen

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has undergone some major life changes. Shannon navigated her break-up with her boyfriend John Janssen. Shannon didn’t see the split coming.

After their breakup, the couple didn’t communicate for months. But, the two have been spending time together as friends. And co-star Emily Simpson believes that the couple is secretly dating.

Shannon and John’s relationship has been central to the drama on Season 17 of RHOC. While some of her co-stars discussed the topic behind her back, she did her best to keep the gossip off-camera. All of this led to Shannon confronting a producer and trying to remove her mic when Tamra Judge tried to bring up the topic. But if Shannon was being authentic, why not show the bumps in her relationship?

All by herself

Shannon recently reflected on the lows, and highs, of the season. She told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “I think that my low is every person thinking that they know everything about me when some of them know nothing.”

Shannon continued, “The high was having Vicki [Gunvalson] come back.” She also gave an update on her daughters. “I just took Adeline [Beador] to New York City to drop her off for college,” she said. She added that her daughter Stella Beador is in Paris for school. “So I’m by myself,” the mom of three explained.

Once her twin daughters were all set at college, Shannon prepared for her own move. “When I came home, I had to move, so everything is new for me right now,” she explained. Shannon doesn’t love being alone, but I hope that she can embrace this new chapter in her life.

