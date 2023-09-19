Ubah Hassan Thinks Brynn Whitfield Should Get Back With Her Ex

Brynn Whitfield and her vivacious nature is helping to shape the rebooted Real Housewives of New York. She’s got just the right amount of charm and wit about her, and she’s gorgeous to boot.

Her dating life has piqued fans’ interest, especially after showing up at Erin Lichy’s 10-year anniversary party and flirting with not only Erin’s dad, but her husband Abe the Babe. Some fans even suggested that Brynn works as an escort. She ended three engagements. It’s a bit turbulent to say the least.

But despite all the drama, there is one steady constant in her life. And that is Gideon. He’s one of Brynn’s ex-fiancés. In no particular order, apparently. The British native filmed a RHONY scene where the former couple were checking out a classic car. Their rapport was adorable, to say the least. And Gideon is clearly still smitten with his ex. So, the question of a potential reconciliation came up.

If Brynn is “smart,” she’ll go for it

Brynn’s co-star Ubah Hassan was asked her opinion on the matter during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When asked about the chances that Brynn and Gideon would get back together, the model was all for it. Ubah said, “if she’s smart. she should get with him.”

“Lock it up?” host Andy Cohen suggested.

Ubah elaborated, “He’s great. He might be a little bit boring. But boring is good. She’s a fun one. Like, you can’t be the same people.”

There’s certainly something to that assessment. Brynn thrives in attention. And Gideon seems happy enough to take a backseat to her, especially if it’s the back seat of a classic car. Could those two crazy kids make it work?

Well, there is no news on whether Brynn has taken Ubah’s advice. Perhaps that’s something that’s something to look forward to in another RHONY season. In the meantime, Brynn is being fantastically entertaining as her single self.

Catch Real Housewives of New York Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GIDEON? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD OR WILL GET BACK TOGETHER?