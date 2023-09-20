RHONY’s Jessel Taank Reveals Jenna Lyons Lingerie Moment That Didn’t Air

Jessel Taank didn’t make fans among her co-stars, nor Real Housewives of New York viewers when she ungraciously complained about a gift from Jenna Lyons.

Jessel is hilarious and devoted to her friends. But the moment that she complained endlessly about the green negligee gifted to her by Jenna was a particularly low point. But there is more to the story. The first of the Real Housewives of Indian heritage is great for reality TV. However, resolution is not.

Editing out Jessel and Jenna’s reconciliation was “convenient”

During an interview with HELLO, Jessel addressed how fans have perceived her. She described it as, “this very out of touch, delusional figure. Someone that is bossy to her husband, not nice to her mom, rude to Jenna for a gift, and just complaining overall. Those [first] three episodes were really tough for me.”

Jessel relentlessly complained about the fit and style of the lingerie she received during the episode in question. It shocked the former J.Crew Creative Director. And the evening ended at that. At least, that’s what viewers saw.

But Jessel revealed that she had a heart to heart with Jenna that was not included in the final footage.

“I certainly don’t take myself too seriously and I always, of course, correct when I’m wrong,” she said. “I did apologize to Jenna after the lingerie gifting. I wrote her a handwritten note. And we had a really nice conversation, but it wasn’t shown. How convenient! Everyone thought I was someone completely different than what I was, and a large part was the edit.”

Convenient indeed. But that’s the risk anyone takes to be on reality TV. Again, resolution isn’t great for reality TV.

Catch the Real Housewives of New York Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT JESSEL AND JENNA’S RECONCILIATION WAS EDITED OUT? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER COMMENTS?