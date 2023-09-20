Kim Zolciak Won’t Return To Real Housewives of Atlanta Despite Divorce Drama

More difficult news for the woman who tries harder than the biggest try hard to become relevant again. It’s fair to say 2023 might be a very difficult year for Kim Zolciak. It’s also fair to say she’s made 2023 extremely trying for others.

Kim is getting divorced from Kroy Biermann. She allegedly spent all of his football money and all of her Bravo money because Kimbo likes the one-armed bandit. Kroy and Kim have been in the media for their fussing and fighting, all done in view of their four children.

In an effort to solve money issues, Kim has been trying to get her old gig at Real Housewives of Atlanta back. She did have a cameo in the latest season and she has plenty of drama and delusion under her wig. But does all of that warrant a return to RHOA? TMZ has the scoop.

That’s a no from Bravo

Oof, it’s embarrassing when a network known for hiring people with super sketchy resumes doesn’t want you. But Kim will have to get used to it because Bravo is passing on any return to the RHOA cast.

Sources say it’s “nothing personal” with Kim, production simply wants to refresh the ensemble instead of hiring former Real Housewives. That said, they are missing out on Kim’s major issues including a home in foreclosure, a husband who doesn’t like her anymore, and absolutely zero dollars in her bank account.

Despite Bravo wanting nothing to do with Kim, at least MTV did. She’s currently in Colombia filming The Surreal Life while Kroy is back at the McMansion taking care of the kids. Kroy has also recently admitted he and Kimbo are financially destitute. So if your bank balance is low today – at least be comforted that Kim and Kroy’s is probably lower.

You can all take a deep breath. At this time RHOA will remain free of Kim Zolciak.

