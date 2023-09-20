Shannon Beador Still Set to Attend BravoCon Despite DUI, Hit-And-Run Arrest

Now is not a good time to be a Bravo executive. With the writers’ and actors’ strikes bringing production injustice to the forefront, more and more reality stars have spoken out against their corporate heads.

Even if half the reports are true, reality star mistreatment abounds. Bravo’s alleged mistreatment combined with a lack of residual pay led to calls for reality stars to hit the picket lines as well. As a result, many have called for fans to boycott BravoCon this year.

So, Bravo doesn’t look great, to put it lightly. But with Shannon Beador’s recent DUI arrest, the company had the opportunity to take a hard moral stance and show everyone they still had some sense of values. They did not do that.

Shannon is “still on the list” for BravoCon

A spokesperson from NBCUniversal told Radar Online that the Real Housewives of Orange County star is “still on the list” for the upcoming BravoCon, and whether or not she still attends was simply up to her. The spokesperson further said that her legal issues have nothing to do with the convention or her business ventures.

Radar Online also spoke to Shannon’s latest business partner, her longtime physician, Dr. Moon. Moon reported he has no plans to withdraw from his dealings with Shannon following her arrest. He also noted that their plans to market his at-home colonic brand, Sitolonic, have no legal bindings yet. He and Beador have only been in talks up to this point.

Even before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there were always concerns about production companies putting profits before people. Bravo’s choice to keep Shannon on the BravoCon lineup would suggest they’re more interested in the profits she can bring in than showing her the consequences of her actions.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c while BravoCon is slated for November 3-5 at Caesars Forum in Nevada.

