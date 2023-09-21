Kelly Bensimon Was Warned to ‘Watch Out’ for Dorinda Medley Before RHUGT

Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon has been off the Housewives radar for a bit. In July, she became engaged to Scott Litner. These days the mom of two is a real estate broker who deals with luxury properties.

Kelly signed on to the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. This edition is the RHONY: Legacy version. Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley also made the trip to St. Barts.

But Kelly was warned by some co-stars to beware of Dorinda. Page Six has the scoop.

Kelly’s best trip ever!

“Everyone told me to be aware of Dorinda [and] to, like, watch out for her,” Kelly explained. Her co-stars also cautioned that there was an “AM and PM Dorinda.” This comment likely refers to Dorinda’s drunken arguments after dark.

Kelly ignored the shade and got to know Dorinda. “Dorinda is unbelievable. She’s such a loyal and incredible friend, and I love her so much,” Kelly said. “We really, really bonded, and I’m just crazy about her.” Kelly might win herself a trip to Bluestone Manor.

This season of RHUGT, which is taking the place of the postponed Season 4, will air in December. An incident of alleged inappropriate and unwanted touching between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo overshadowed the season.

Kelly is pumped about the Legacy season. “We’re all really excited about [it],” Kelly said. “I’m really nervous about [it], because we were expecting it to air next spring.” The former model called the trip “girls gone absolutely wild.”

“It’s amazing, literally amazing. Best trip of my life,” Kelly said. At least it wasn’t Volume 2 of Scary Island.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip is set to air the next season in December. Buckle up and have your jellybeans handy (just in case.)

Watch the rebooted Real Housewives of New York on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo with its new cast.

