Mauricio Umansky Loves Morgan Wade Despite Kyle Richards Rumors

The separation drama between Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards was unexpected and confusing. When it came out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were having relationship troubles, no one understood the extent of what that meant, even when the pair addressed the situation.

Amid all the confusion, rumors started popping up that Kyle was romantically entangled with singer Morgan Wade. In the face of it all, Morgan and Kyle shot a romantic music video together. Morgan claimed it was to troll those who had perpetuated the rumors.

Now, Mauricio has been confirmed for Dancing with the Stars Season 32. DWTS is known to capitalize on trending topics and the occasional controversy, so the pick made sense. But one reporter wanted to know if fans should expect Morgan Wade in the audience once the live shows start.

Does Mauricio even know any of Morgan’s songs?

A pap from TMZ caught Mauricio as he was exiting dance practice with Emma Slater. Mauricio seemed to be in quite a good mood. When asked if he was excited for Kyle to come to the live shows, he said, “Absolutely. I cannot wait.” The pap then asked if Morgan would be coming to the live shows. Mauricio said, “Oh, I don’t know.”

He continued, “They’re filming, they’re doing all kinds of stuff, so, who knows? Yeah.” The paparazzi asked if he had a good relationship with Morgan. He said, “I love her, yeah, she’s great.” He was then asked if he might dance to one of her songs. “I don’t think we’re doing any country, are we?” he asked Emma.

Emma responded, “I don’t know yet. We’ll figure that out as we go.” When asked which of her songs she’d dance to if given the opportunity, Mauricio couldn’t name one, saying, “Right now, I’ve got other songs in my head.” But he also said, “Oh my gosh, she’s got so many great songs.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the same night on Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

