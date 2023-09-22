Craig Conover Defends Carl Radke After Lindsay Hubbard Breakup: ‘Not the Devil’

The summer of 2023 has been difficult for many, but particularly tragic for Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard. After enjoying a courtship and then engagement with Carl Radke, Lindsay’s happily ever after turned into happily never ever.

While people certainly have an opinion on how or why things went down the way they did, Lindsay and Carl’s friends are also chiming in. Craig Conover has been slinging his Southern Charm amongst the Hamptons crew since joining forces with Paige DeSorbo. After seeing a lot of mess during Carl and Lindsay’s relationship, he’s coming out in defense of his buddy. Us Weekly has the scoop.

Craig sticks up for Carl

Fans of Summer House were shocked when Carl dumped Lindsay, seemingly out of the blue. He also did it on camera, which had viewers dividing their opinions. Some thought Carl was taking a coward’s way out and others felt Carl didn’t want to break up with Linds sans witnesses because she can get a bit … activated.

According to Craigy, he hasn’t spoken to Carl. He did say the writing was on the wall for a long time. “I haven’t spoken with him, but I’m sure to Carl, it didn’t feel like the right time … At the core of it, if someone decides not to move forward with a wedding, it stinks, but I don’t think that makes someone the devil,” Craig began.

“It’s just public knowledge and reality TV is weird ‘cause you have to wait a few months. You can’t judge someone by the end result without all the context. So no, Carl’s not the devil,” he added. If nothing else, Summer House might get a few new viewers this season because people will want to witness the breakdown.

Craig isn’t sure what specifically made Carl pull the plug, but he doesn’t want the general public burning Carl at the stake before they watch the show. “I feel bad for both of them but I think people that have been in that position and got married and we’re like, we’ll just deal with it later, probably would recommend to people not to do that,” he continued.

Craig sees the future …

“I think getting married probably makes things more complicated, so if you’re not on solid ground beforehand, you probably shouldn’t do it.” Not Craig sounding like a whole evolved human being!

He also provided some insight into what’s headed our way. “I think you’ll get to see them trying to figure out the best path for them this summer. And so there’s a lot of context from both of them that you haven’t seen yet. And so I never root against anyone. I wanted it to work out for them, but I just think I’m not happy about anything.”

Then Craig noted fans will have a lot fewer questions after the show airs. Which either means Lindsay went totally bonkers or Carl is obviously checked out. “Fortunately, I think there’s good friendships this year. And people trying to help each other out, and it’s explored the entire season. I was shocked by the end result. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t have more information from being with them all summer than everyone else does,” he said.

Lindsay is currently in the Bahamas with “her girls” and Carl is probably hiding in some bushes at an unknown location.

Southern Charm Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

