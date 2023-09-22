Emily Simpson Expects Shannon Beador To Make Real Housewives of Orange County Return

Real Housewives of Orange County has had one heck of a season and the ladies have gone through it. While viewers haven’t seen a lot of wholesome moments on camera, it was after filming when spit really hit the fan.

On September 16, 2023, Shannon Beador was arrested for a hit-and-run DUI. It was coincidentally the same date as her wedding anniversary to ex-David Beador. Now Shannon is recovering and weighing her options. She’s considering either in-patient or out-patient rehab and fans are wondering if Shannon will return for Season 18. According to co-star Emily Simpson, one of Shannon’s options isn’t taking a hiatus. The Messenger has the details.

Emily says an RHOC no-show isn’t in the cards for Shannon

“I feel like the show is Shannon, I think Shannon needs the show. I don’t see her making an active attempt [to] step away,” Emily said. But is Shannon the show? She’s certainly been generous in sharing her turmoil over the years. Also, her inability to previously acknowledge a concerning relationship with alcohol leads one to believe her decision-making process is questionable. And the fact is, fans have been concerned about Shannon for a long time.

That said, it might not be up to Shan to come back. It could very well be time for Bravo to step in. “I don’t know if that’s something where Bravo’s like, ‘Hey look, you might need a break. Maybe you should step away, you need to get your health in order,'” Emily added. “I just think whatever is best for Shannon is what she needs to do.”

After Shannon’s run-in with some concrete, bushes, and her steering wheel – Emily shared she has been in touch. “We’ve had some brief texting. I did wish her well. I told her that I was thinking of her. If she needed anything, I would do whatever it was that she needed.”

While everyone wants Shannon to get the help she needs and move on productively, Emily notes the severity of drunk driving. “It’s not like you can talk your way out of this one. You have to take accountability and responsibility for it. You have to make some changes in your life to move forward.”

