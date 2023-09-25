Rumor: Real Housewives of Atlanta Interviews Underway for Potential RHONY-Style Reboot

Buckle up, Atlanta fans — the streets are saying the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast may be getting the RHONY treatment after all.

As you know, many viewers have been calling for the firing of the ATL cast following their dreadful 15th season. Out of the group, the only vets remaining are Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore. Although they are stellar Housewives and reality stars, they’re forced to play other cast members who just aren’t on their level.

Consequently, the watchers aren’t checking for it, and many want them out. After their latest season wrapped, a source very close to production dropped the news that some of our favorite Georgia peaches won’t be returning for another season because Bravo was cleaning house.

Cast members like Sanya Richards-Ross quickly denied the statements, with another source saying nothing was official. But here we are — five weeks later, and another shocking claim is shaking the Bravosphere.

Could RHOA get a full reboot?

According to Bravo and Cocktails, an inside source claims that RHOA producers are speaking with potential cast members about appearing in Season 16.

“Still up in the air, and production is underway with interviews,” the post read. “But how would you all feel if Atlanta Season 16 got the same treatment as the reboot of NY?”

“There has been lots of talk around what kind of reboot,” it continued. “Either a full recast or a Miami-style recast. But a NY recast seems to be what they are looking for. If so, expect a diverse group of affluent women in [their] mid 30’s-40’s.”

Well, well, well. The original reboot report may be right, after all. Could a RHOA reboot be in the works? It’s very possible, and let’s face it — we know exactly why. Hey, NeNe Leakes.

