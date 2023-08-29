Rumors Suggest Real Housewives of Atlanta Will Be Rebooted After RHONY Success

You see what happens when you get rid of the show’s star? It goes quickly down the drain.

Love B Scott reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting the RHONY treatment. Yep. Sources are spilling the deets, and the entire cast will supposedly get the boot.

Although many expected this news after the negative reception to the last season, hearing it just hits differently. However, it seems like the right move, given that production can’t string together a solid cast, and it’s been three seasons since NeNe Leakes’ firing.

Apparently, the network and production company decided to start from scratch at some point during the Season 15 reunion taping. It must’ve been painful to produce since it’s only two parts this year.

Yep, go ahead and wrap it up, Bravo, cause this is just a shame.

What happened to RHOA?

This one stings, to be honest. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been that girl of Bravo. At one point, they were the network’s highest-rated show for many years. And even today, it holds records for some of the highest-rated episodes the network has ever seen. And that’s WITHOUT a scandal (hey, Vanderpump Rules).

But the reality is that without NeNe, Phaedra Parks, and Porsha Williams, this show doesn’t work. They’re forcing peach holders and friends who don’t make sense down our throats. And they’re not honest, either. Just look at Courtney Rhodes’ performance during the last five minutes of the season finale. Fake and distasteful.

According to the reports, production has kept their ears to the streets this season of RHOA. They’re aware their show is in shambles and is in serious need of restart. If the rumors are true and they are being let go, I’m so excited to see what’s in store for our core six once they’re all released from contracts.

In the meantime, tune in for the RHOA reunion airing Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT’S TIME TO START FROM SCRATCH WITH RHOA? OR SHOULD THE NETWORK TRY TO MAKE IT WORK?