Rumor: Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Could Be Split Entirely

The latest Real Housewives of New Jersey gossip is that Season 14 may be split into TWO separate groups entirely.

Let’s start by acknowledging that this is happening because Bravo didn’t want to let go of Melissa Gorga. Additionally, they know they can’t get rid of Teresa Giudice because you see what happens when you fire the series’ best OG. And if you need proof, look at the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new video posted by Kempire, they’re hearing that RHONJ Season 14 could feature two entirely separate groups and storylines functioning within the same show.

RHONJ squared?

If you’ve been keeping up with us spilling the tea about the Jersey girls lately, you know it’s been a mess over in The Garden State. Teresa isn’t acknowledging Melissa or her brother, Joe Gorga, which we understand because we wouldn’t want to either.

Additionally, the streets say there was a recent fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. Allegedly, Danielle (who was friends with Tre and Jennifer last season) picked up a glass and busted Jen upside of the head with it.

Now, the latest tea is that Jen and Danielle have been paused while the network investigates the situation. This must be too much for Bravo to handle. Now insiders say viewers could see the same RHONJ; however, the show will feature two groups.

“The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is so divided that production is considering filming two separate groups during the season,” Kempire said.

The rumor is that production is considering two friend groups with separate storylines that coexist within the same season. That means we’d get two separate cast trips, reunion specials, and maybe even cast photos.

However, this is just speculation, and the network has confirmed nothing.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS NEW? DO YOU THINK HAVING TWO DIFFERENT GROUPS IS WHAT THIS SHOW NEEDS?