Rumor: Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin Got Into Bloody Confrontation Filming RHONJ

Things are heating up for the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but not between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice as one might expect. Last week, reports came out claiming Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a fight that escalated beyond producers’ expectations. See the gruesome details below.

Jennifer and Danielle suspended from filming

A source close to RHONJ told Us Weekly that Jennifer and Danielle have been suspended from filming Season 14 amid an investigation into a physical altercation between the two. The pair were filming at Teresa’s party on Thursday, September 21. They got into an argument, and things turned physical.

Jennifer reportedly pushed Danielle, and in retaliation, Danielle threw a beverage in a plastic cup at Jennifer. Daily Mail also reported the tossed drink resulted in blood. Us Weekly reached out to representatives for Danielle, Jennifer, and Bravo. But they have yet to respond to the request for comment. While nobody responded to the news outlet, things are allegedly just dandy for the RHONJ stars.

The stars posted on their Instagram stories that everything was A-OK. On Saturday, September 23, Jennifer told her fans that she was having a “low-key” night at Teresa’s place. The next day, Danielle posted a story reading, “Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest.” If something was amiss, they weren’t willing to show it.

RHONJ injuries abound, so why this one?

It should be noted that Real Housewives have done much worse than this and haven’t received suspensions from filming. In the New Jersey catalog alone, the girls have been ruthless to each other. This isn’t even Jennifer’s first incident involving a drink being thrown. But it gets much worse than that.

In 2019, Jennifer smashed a wine glass and held it up to Melissa threateningly. She screamed, “If I throw a f*cking glass, you’re gonna know it!” Then there was the time Danielle Staub grabbed Margaret Josephs by the ponytail and yanked, all at Tre’s instruction. Margaret claimed Danielle could have broken her neck and paralyzed her.

With blood being drawn and Jennifer reportedly left bruised, it was understandable why they were allegedly pulled from filming. Moreover, Bravo recently tightened up its workplace and conduct guidelines after facing heavy criticism over workplace conditions. As of right now, it’s unclear where this investigation might go.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

