Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Gender of Baby in Sweet Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Sanya Richards-Ross spent much of last season deciding whether or not to expand her family with husband Aaron Ross. The couple share a six-year-old son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II. His nickname is Deuce. The duo struggled with the idea of adding another child to their already busy household.

Well, the couple decided to grow their family unit. And Sanya finally decided to ask her family to move out of their home. Sadly, after Season 15 of RHOA wrapped, Sanya suffered a “traumatic” miscarriage. She wasn’t with Aaron when the tragic event occurred.

But then, Sanya showed off her baby bump at the reunion. Sanya’s baby’s due date is December 25, 2023. What an amazing gift!

Sanya reveals if she is expecting a baby boy or girl

Sanya, Aaron, and Deuce posted their creative gender reveal. The Bravo Shade Room shared the video. In the post, Aaron is in a room that is all blue, including his track suit. The other half of the room is all in pink, including Sanya’s dress.

There is a line down the middle of the room. The parents take turns pulling Deuce over to their side. When he goes to Aaron’s side, his tracksuit turns blue. When Sanya gets him over on the pink side, his tracksuit turns pink. The parents tug a laughing Deuce back and forth, building the suspense.

Finally, both Deuce and Sanya are pulled over to the blue side. Sanya’s dress turned blue as blue confetti rained down. The trio performed a joyful dance together.

I loved this reveal! It was imaginative and fun. And I really liked how involved Deuce was in announcing that he has a baby brother on the way.

Congratulations, Sanya, Aaron and Deuce!

