Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Moving on With Fiancé: ‘Doesn’t Play Games With My Heart’

Christine Brown is singing, “Quit playing games with my heart!” Well, sort of. She’s thrilled to be done with games involving love and ready to settle down and live happily ever after.

In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives star revealed why she was looking forward to spending the rest of her life with fiancé David Woolley.

“I’m excited to be marrying David Woolley. He loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart, and wants me to be me,” she said in the caption of a sweet photo of the couple on a boat.”

She even added the hashtags #grateful, #soulmate, #noplayinggames, and #loveofmylife.

She’s found “the one”

This sweet post isn’t the first time Christine has opened up about her new relationship and how it’s drastically different from her marriage of 25 years with her ex-husband and Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Christine admitted that Kody wasn’t the one. She said she didn’t believe in “soulmates” until meeting David, adding that she never thought she would meet someone and be in a relationship with someone who understood her so well.

“He gets me so well, and he understands,” she explained. “He doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because it’s a lot.” Christine said that her life with David is simple in the very best way and that she didn’t know she would love having a simple life with somebody.

“I didn’t know I would find a soulmate,” she admitted, gushing that David is absolutely her soulmate.

Married again

In April 2023, Christine announced that she and David were engaged just several months after going public with their relationship in February and amidst the fallout of her decision to separate from Kody Brown in November 2021, with whom she shares children, Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelto, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel.

The new season of Sister Wives is currently showing how this separation is impacting the family. Initially, Kody was resentful toward his former partner, even saying he felt “betrayed” by her and would rather “hate her.”

But now, he may have begun the process of moving on. During the Sister Wives: One on One special, the Brown family patriarch said he was hopeful that Christine would find her soulmate after one of his kids told him, “Dad, you have your soulmate, and she wants to find hers.”

And it looks like she has! Good for her.

Sister Wives Season 18 airs on TLC at 10/9c every Sunday.

