Kim Zolciak Wants Divorce From Kroy Biermann Dismissed as They Still Have Sex

Make sure your breakfast has settled before reading this one! Kim Zolciak doesn’t want to get divorced anymore. In fact, she has filed court documents in an attempt to get Kroy Biermann’s divorce filing dismissed, claiming that the two are still having plenty of sex. I’ll let that image swirl in your mind for a minute before continuing. If you need to go throw up, I won’t judge.

Kim’s hitting back at Kroy’s claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” asking how a broken marriage could still result in lots of S-E-X. She also thinks the fact they’re living under the same roof proves they can make things work. Strangely, Kim doesn’t make note of Kroy’s pleading to have the house sold so they can all move on with their lives. I suppose that doesn’t fit the narrative.

Kroy seems desperate to get out

TMZ got hold of the court documents, from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. Kim says that she and Kroy last had sex on September 7, just a couple of weeks after Kroy filed for divorce a second time on August 24.

Frustratingly, Kim may be on to something. If the parties have sexual intercourse, then the requirement of being legally separated is no longer met. The Meriwether & Tharp LLC divorce team in Georgia, Atlanta, writes on their website: “If the parties have sex after the petition is filed then, technically, they have not remained in a true state of separation since the filing. While it may not be common, I have seen judges dismiss a divorce action and make the parties re-file the case under these circumstances.”

Kroy claims that Kim’s love for gambling has led to mountains of debt, and he’s ready to leave the crazy train. For her part, Kim has maintained that things will work out. She continues to wear her wedding ring, and sources from her camp say that the marriage is being worked on.

Now, Kim is set to embark on a new reality TV adventure as part of the cast on The Surreal Life. Whether or not she will be able to live with a group of other famous faces in peace and harmony remains to be seen. With Macy Gray also among the cast, strap in for some cringeworthy scenes of Kim trying to teach Macy the lyrics to Tardy for the Party. Or perhaps Ring Didn’t Mean A Thing will be more appropriate…

