Report: Kroy Biermann Begging Kim Zolciak to Sign Off on House Sale for Children’s Sake

Despite their grim money struggles, ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta/Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann sure have been blowing a lot on the legal fees they’ve been continuously racking up throughout their dysfunctional divorce. Between custody disagreements, used wig sales, calls for drug testing, police refereeing their arguments, and enormous, tardy credit card balances, you’d think that selling their almost-foreclosed upon Georgia mansion would’ve already happened.

According to TMZ, Kroy is now begging Kim to sign papers to begin the process of selling the home, mostly for the sake of their four children. Even though Kim recently said publicly that she already suggested selling the house, Kroy has asked for an emergency hearing to get Kim on board with setting the plan in motion. Apparently, she’s not signed off just yet. He feels her suggestion was just performative.

Kroy says he’s over the ‘gamesmanship’ and it’s time to take care of business for their kids’ sake

Kroy’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom says the former Atlanta Falcons player is ready to end the pettiness. He wants to get the ball rolling on getting their affairs in order because it’d be best for everyone – especially his and Kim’s four children. In order for that to happen, Kroy says the house needs to be put up for sale ASAP to retain any equity left to put toward their debts before it’s foreclosed upon for good. However, that can’t happen until Kim signs the joint consent paperwork.

Kim and Kroy are more than $1 million in debt

Kroy’s attorney says the threat of foreclosure is very real, and Kroy has been been selling off personal items in an attempt to keep up with the mortgage and their other debts. Those debts, by the way, are well beyond $1 million. He believes the only way to make substantial progress toward remedying their shambles of a financial predicament is to sell the house without delay. He’s asked the court for a hearing to force Kim’s hand, but if she would just sign off on it on her own, the hearing could be completely avoided.

Marlys also added that Kroy really isn’t trying to be vindictive or a one-upper as has been par for the course for these two, and he really just wants to protect the kids and for the family to be able to finally move forward from this nightmare.

It looks like it’s time for Kim to put down the solo cup of Opus One, abandon her search for Botox injectors, confirm that the ring didn’t mean a thing by selling it, and actually put in the work to put this familial and financial mess in the past.

