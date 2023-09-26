Rumor: Reason for Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s Physical Fight Revealed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are continuing in their decade-long crusade of establishing themselves as the most toxic Housewives show on Bravo. Filming for Season 14 is underway, and at this point, you’ve probably heard the rumors about a physical altercation that went down between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

The word on the street is that Jen pushed Danielle, who then retaliated by throwing a plastic cup at her. According to insiders close to production, Jen started bleeding after getting hit with the scrunched-up cup. Now, both ladies are reportedly suspended from filming while Bravo investigates.

While the dust settles and the network investigates the fight, we’re all left wondering the same question. What on earth caused things to escalate? A source close to the ladies spilled the tea to Us Weekly. The reasoning behind the fight is just as petty as you would have imagined.

What caused the fight between Danielle and Jennifer?

According to the source, Danielle and Jen’s altercation all started because of a stolen hairdresser and an accusation about charity.

Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use, and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to,” the insider claimed. “They are likely going to face some sort of long-term suspension.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time a charity has fueled a feud on Housewives. But this has got to be the first time someone has come to blows over one.

A history of charity work

Although it’s unclear which charity Jennifer was hassling Danielle about, earlier this year, she raised money for an earthquake relief fund. It was in a bid to help those affected by the devastation in Turkey. At the time, she chatted with The Sun and praised some of her co-stars, like Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania for generously donating money. She also joked with the outlet that she would be confronting Danielle for not donating. Maybe she wasn’t joking after all?

Either way, whether this fight was over a charity donation or a stolen hairdresser, there’s no way it was worth them getting suspended from the show. We’ll keep our ears to the ground as more details emerge from this story.

