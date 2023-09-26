Is Tyler Cameron Going To Join OnlyFans?

Tyler Cameron recently appeared in one of the thirstiest editions of Watch What Happens Live ever to be broadcast. Sitting alongside Real Housewives of New York City newbie Brynn Whitfield, he answered every question host Andy Cohen threw his way. Some were innocent, and others? Well, keep reading…

Naturally, when Tyler revealed he would one day show everything – and I mean everything – he has to offer to his fans, the topic of OnlyFans came up. So, would the former Bachelorette alum be interested in making some extra coins by flashing for a fee?

Is Tyler Cameron on OnlyFans?

“Are you gonna do OnlyFans ever?” Andy asked, ready to hit subscribe. “No. I’m for the people, it’s free,” Tyler teased. This came after he promised a picture which would showcase exactly how he kept his hair downstairs. Yes, it was one of THOSE episodes.

“There’s a picture that’ll show everything soon,” Tyler revealed. Brynn looked more excited than she’s ever been and gushed, “Oh my god, and he’s a Democrat!” She then said she was just joking, “but it’s democratic to give everything to the people.” Andy quickly turned the topic of conversation away from politics. That can lead to fiery disagreements.

Other “manly” questions included how much he could bench press, what he thought was the manliest facial hair to have, and if he’d ever snuck a peek at other dude’s junk in the locker room. “Yeah, we’re all meat watchers. You’ve gotta see what you’re going up against.”

I’m off for a cold shower and a lie down.

Tyler Cameron stars in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TYLER’S ABOUT TO LEAK HIS OWN NUDES? WOULD YOU HAVE SIGNED UP FOR HIS ONLYFANS? COULD HE AND BRYNN MAKE A CUTE COUPLE?