Kyle Richards Reveals What People ‘Completely Ignore’ About Her and Morgan Wade

The drama surrounding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation has petered out quite a bit. Perhaps once Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw that the two were still amicable, the drama lost its appeal.

But those who kept up with the news will never forget the controversy surrounding Kyle and Morgan Wade. Speculation started flying left and right that the two were having an affair. In July, Kyle announced the production of a documentary on Morgan, leading to a trip to Paris for the pair.

The documentary and Parisian vacation only led to more speculation, but all parties have denied any romantic relationship between Kyle and Morgan. Even Mauricio said he was cool with the friendship. But that didn’t stop Kyle from speaking up again on a recent Amazon Live.

A Kyle/Morgan affair? We would know

The RHOBH star explained, “Morgan is very talented. We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online. There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip? They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there.”

Kyle was insinuating that if anything happened between her and Morgan, the cameras would have captured it. While not quite an air-tight alibi, she did have a point. And besides, most people have moved on from the speculation, especially when seeing that Kyle and Mauricio are still so amicable with each other.

Speaking of Mauricio, Kyle responded to a fan question asking if she would be at any Dancing with the Stars tapings. She said, “Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls. I feel like he’s gonna do great. He’s very excited. He’s really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure.” How wholesome.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023 and Dancing with the Stars continues on ABC and Disney Plus on Tuesdays at 8/7c.

