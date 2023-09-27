Plastic Surgery Obsessed Real Housewives Who May Be Addicted

Half the fun of watching the Real Housewives is seeing how the women participate in plastic surgery. While not every Bravo personality goes under the knife, there are enough that participate in the trend to make it worthwhile to take a deeper look into those who may be addicted to changing their looks. Between Botox, fillers, and facelifts, it is hard to remember what some of their original faces actually looked like, so let’s take a walk down memory lane for some of the most plastic surgery obsessed Real Housewives.

Lisa Hochstein

Star of the Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa Hochstein, was once married to famed plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, so it makes sense that she would have formed an unhealthy relationship with some procedures. At her fingertips were options to change everything from her boobs to her face and the rest of her body. Lisa has always been a pretty woman, but her looks have drastically changed from a Canadian cutie to a Miami bombshell over the years.

During a Watch What Happens Live episode, Lisa revealed she had an addiction to fillers and decided to get 60-percent of them dissolved. At the time of the interview, she told Andy Cohen, “I definitely had an addiction. And watching the show, I saw it and I was horrified. I can do whatever I want, so I did, and it was a huge mistake.”

At 18, Lisa upgraded her size A-cup to a C, and ten years later, she opted to go to a D-cup. The former Playboy model has been happy with her tweaks, but some think she has overdone it.

Vicki Gunvalson

Charles Sykes/Getty Images

During an earlier season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Slade Smiley thought it was funny to call Vicki Gunvalson “Miss Piggy.” However, comments like that can really hurt a person, especially if they are already struggling with their appearance. The name-calling solidified Slade as a jerk, but also had an impact on the OG of the OC as she decided to thin her nose down, get a chin implant, and have body fat injected into her face to remove wrinkles. Vicki has also had two breast augmentations.

In 2018, Vicki went under the knife again for a lower facelift after Tamra Judge suggested the procedure. Sadly, Vicki feels like one of those housewives who are easily swayed. Surgery is a very personal decision and should not be rushed into. But if Vicki feels more confident, it was worth it.

Shannon Beador

Charles Sykes/Getty Images

After a very bad Season 16, where fans felt Shannon Beador looked puffy, she revealed she has a facelift. This isn’t the first time Shannon has tweaked her face. After Season 14, she shared she had a scalpel-less facelift, which is noninvasive. Shannon has always been about her looks, noting during a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County that she came onto the show thin and didn’t want to be in a bathing suit on camera.

After appearing on Season 15, Shannon shared that she had a bad experience with natural filler and had to have it removed from her cheeks. Shannon is one of the harder facial changes to comprehend because she was always stunning, yet some of the procedures seem to have left a bad impression on viewers.

Brandi Glanville

Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean https://t.co/zXxzVsXgk6 50!Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 4, 2023 Brandi Glanville/Twitter

Between the booze and the angry outbursts, it is hard to determine if Brandi Glanville is aging poorly or had really bad plastic surgery. After having two sons, Brandi updated her mom boobs to a B-cup. After her divorce from Eddie Cibrian, she revealed she also underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery.

However, even after trolls came for her appearance, Brandi denies ever having surgery on her face, noting she has just aged. Brandi, who is 50, did share she would think about having a lower face and neck lift in the future.

Teresa Giudice

In 2019, Teresa Giudice revealed that she had the tip of her nose done and had never felt better about a decision in her life. Bravo viewers will also recall Teresa trading in her “bubbies” after having children, noting she never felt confident in swimsuits. Melissa Gorga also claimed that her sister-in-law had surgery to make her hairline go farther back, but Teresa has yet to admit it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have found it hard to keep up with Teresa’s changing appearance and find her almost unrecognizable, especially after her lip fillers.

