Signs That Rachel Leviss Has Turned a Corner

Rachel Leviss has returned to Instagram! The former Bravo star has been active on social media this month for the first time since she posted her public apology in response to Scandoval in March 2023.

Rachel’s comeback tour kicked off in August 2023 when she appeared on Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast, Just B. In the explosive three-part interview, Rachel opened up about her affair with Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and moving on from the show. She confirmed in the interview that she would not be returning for Season 11. Since then, Rachel seems to be on a new path, cutting off former friends, including Sandoval, and focusing on her mental health.

Keep reading to see all the ways in which Rachel has turned a corner following Scandoval.

Changing Her Name Back to Rachel

While appearing on the Just B podcast, Rachel revealed she would no longer be using the name “Raquel.” Instead, she would like to be referred to by her birth name, “Rachel.” The beauty queen said she made the decision while getting treatment in The Meadows, a mental health facility in Arizona.

It was uncovered that “Raquel’s” real name is Rachel during the Scandoval drama. Vanderpump Rules cast members and fans used the information against Rachel, calling her by her non-preferred name at the time to insult her.

By deciding to go by her birth name, Rachel is taking the power back from those who tried to use the name as way of insulting her.

Leaving the Show

On the podcast, Rachel also revealed she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. By not returning to the show, she is forfeiting the opportunity to defend herself and share her perspective on a wider scale.

However, if returning to the show would be detrimental to her mental health, we think she made the right call. Leaving reality TV will allow Rachel to create an identity apart from the show and apart from Sandoval. She can now forge her own path.

Spending Time in Nature

Nature can be very healing. And from looking at Rachel’s Instagram, it is clear she is relying on nature to brighten her spirits after Scandoval. On September 9, the brunette beauty shared a video on Instagram of her enjoying some time in nature surrounded by flowers.

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags “flower arranging” and “flower farm.”

On September 14, she shared a TikTok of her in the mountains. She included footage of wild animals, bike trails, and streams.

Rachel seems to be moving away from the bar scene and instead shifting her focus to being in nature and prioritizing her mental health. She even changed her Instagram Bio to mark her new era, writing, “Healing Era.”

Blocking Sandoval

Boy Bye! Rachel made it clear that Sandoval has no place in her healing journey. After Sandoval commented on her latest Instagram post, the former VPR star took to her Instagram Story to let her followers know Sandoval is no longer in her life. She posted a screenshot to show that she had blocked her former flame. She included a sticker that read, “Ok bye!”

Sandoval responded to Rachel blocking him in an interview with Extra TV, calling his former co-star “thirsty.”

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature,” he said. “She is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good and I hope she finds her happiness.”

Where Will Rachel Go From Here?

While it is unclear what Rachel’s next plan is, she is clearly making changes to her lifestyle. Regardless of personal opinions about the reality star, we support someone taking care of their mental health. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what she does next. Will she start a podcast? Will she ever go back to reality TV? Time will tell.

