Raquel Leviss Makes Power Move: Returns to Birth Name Rachel

The meaning behind this action is profound. Decades after taking on the moniker Raquel Leviss, the resident outcast of Vanderpump Rules is returning to the name given to her at birth. The name Rachel was weaponized against her after news of her affair with Tom Sandoval surfaced. Now, it seems that Ms. Leviss is on the offensive.

Raquel, as she was known during her seasons on Vanderpump Rules, conducted a seven-month-long affair with Sandoval behind her best friend’s back. Castmates and the public completely turned against her and started calling her Rachel, questioning why she lived with this presumed alter-ego for so long.

What does returning to Rachel mean?

Now, TMZ can exclusively confirm that the reality TV star will go by Rachel from now on. Insiders told TMZ that the reality TV star was deeply affected by being called Rachel in condemnation, despite that being the name on her birth records and government-issued documents.

During her time in therapy, Rachel had a chance to work on her mental health. And presumably, the question of using Raquel came up and how haters were using her birth name to put her down. Supposedly, the professionals working with Rachel helped her regain an identity with her original name.

TMZ also reported that Rachel has ended her time at the mental health facility in Arizona. She had been staying since filming the Season 11 reunion. The three-month stint cost her a staggering $200K.

Rachel is set to return to Vanderpump Rules next week. Filming has been in progress for Season 11 for the past couple of weeks. Of course, her involvement must be sensitive to her mental health. Clearly, no one will be putting her in front of Lala Kent for filming anytime soon. Production will have to be creative on that front.

