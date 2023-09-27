Shannon Beador’s Ex John Janssen Facing More Drama as Son Is Arrested

Sometimes when you hang out in the company of questionable people, questionable things begin happening in your life. For Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, John Janssen might be her questionable person.

Shannon and John have been together for a few years. They broke up at one point but seemingly found their way back to each other. The couple’s relationship has been the subject of speculation, it’s been alleged John doesn’t treat Shannon very well. Alcohol appears to be the third person in their union and a lot of fighting is purported to occur. In fact, prior to Shannon being arrested for her recent DUI, witnesses said Shan and John were verbally going at it.

Currently, it appears that along with Shannon, John’s son is also having some issues. The Newport Beach PD has now been formally re-introduced to Joe Janssen. Page Six has the details.

2 Fast 2 Stupid

If John wants to keep up with his alleged girlfriend and kids, basically all he has to do is buy a police scanner! Shannon already had her portrait taken by the cops and John’s kid was next.

About a week after Shannon’s debut on COPS, John’s son Joe was put in cuffs for felony vandalism in Newport Beach. On September 13, law enforcement received reports of vandalism at an intersection. He was later released after $20k bail was posted. Wow, $20k is a lot of money.

So it looks like Joey likes his toys and his toys happen to be cars that go fast. Before the Sept. 13 arrest, Joe was pulled for “drifting” in his black BMW. Obviously, this boy thinks he’s Fast & Furious but it’s giving Fast & Delirious because regardless of what he ever does, Joe will never be hardcore.

The genius even posted his attempts at relevance on those mean streets of Newport Beach, she wrote with an eye roll. Check out this Instagram video showing why society should beware of a gangster like Joe. Accordingly, Joe’s caption read, “It’s x drive ? …… #cars #fyp #explore #bmw #police #viral #trending #reels.” Hopefully, Archie Beador won’t be driving with this true maverick of life.

In conclusion, there’s no word yet on a court date for Joe. Additionally, here’s a word of caution, if you’re traveling the barbaric streets of Newport Beach and happen to see Shannon or John’s son out on the roads, avoid them at all costs.

