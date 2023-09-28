Heather Dubrow Hasn’t Spoken to Shannon Beador Since DUI Arrest

Nearly two weeks ago, Shannon Beador was arrested for driving under the influence, crashing into a Newport home. The news rightfully shocked everyone in the reality TV world.

Shannon was injured but expected to make a full recovery. She expressed her remorse over the situation but has been quiet otherwise. As expected, other Housewives have been coming out of the woodwork to comment on the situation, especially other Real Housewives of Orange County stars.

But one co-star who was keeping quiet on the situation was Heather Dubrow. Consequently, Andy Cohen decided to get some answers from her on Watch What Happens Live. She was a little coy, but still gave some good info.

Heather hopes Shannon takes “some space”

Andy began by asking, “The hot topic everyone wants to know—and I’m sure you’re getting this asked all the time—is have you spoken to Shannon since the DUI? What was your reaction? What’s on your mind?”

Heather said, “I haven’t spoken to her. I did text her. Of course, you know, I’m glad no one was hurt. And that’s the most important thing … I hope that, you know, Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps.” When Andy asked what Heather thought should happen, she left everyone in suspense by saying, “We don’t have time for that.”

Andy then asked Heather about Shannon’s strange romance with John Janssen. “Well, I’m not allowed to talk about their relationship,” she joked, acting a little frazzled. On an unrelated note, Andy also asked about Tamra Judge’s claim that Heather tends to “twist” anything thrown at her. Heather simply said, “Well, that’s ironic.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Reunion airs part one on Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.

