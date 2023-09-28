Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Back to Filming RHONJ After Investigation

It seems like your thoughts and prayers have worked and all is well on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Or as well as it can be for a show where the entire cast basically despises each other.

Recently RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral got into a bit of a kerfluffle at an event thrown by Teresa Giudice. Sources said Jennifer’s mouth might have somehow allegedly overpowered Danielle’s throwing arm. Unfortunately, Jen’s dome took a hit and both ladies were placed on pause for … an investigation.

But now we have good news to report! According to Us Weekly, our long national nightmare has ended.

Time to play nice

It’s a day to rejoice as Danielle and Jennifer have returned to the scene of the crime. The ladies have been “cleared” and Season 14 is back on like Donkey Kong. Danielle and Jennifer both received “written warnings.” Additionally, “Both women were spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions,” a source shared. So this was resolved just like a high school fight during lunch break.

And I guess it will be love, love, love all over the place because “They are both willing to move on and makeup,” the insider said. “They know they went too far.” It all went down when Jen and Dani started fighting over a hairdresser of all things. Yes, in today’s world, two adult women physically fought each other because of hair stuff.

Jennifer ALLEGEDLY shoved Danielle and then Dani saw red and Jennifer’s face dealt with the consequences. Both were pulled from filming after the beverage was tossed.

“Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to,” another source continued. Also, cameras were rolling when the fight occurred – so viewers might not get flying cheese in Season 14, but you’ll get something. Witnesses also shared Jennifer had “light bleeding” from the drinkware.

Welp, it looks like we’re not in store for a season of unconditional love when RHONJ returns. Stay tuned.

