What the Other Real Housewives Have Said About Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 24 after allegedly driving drunk and “damaging property [at the scene] before fleeing,” the Los Angeles Times reported. In the days since her arrest, several other Real Housewives have commented on Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest. Here’s what you need to know.

Tamra Judge

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Shannon’s RHOC co-star and close friend Tamra Judge spoke about the arrest on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” revealing she felt sick while discussing the whole ordeal.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she told her co-host and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp.

Tamra was visibly shaken by the news of her friend’s arrest, telling listeners she initially wasn’t sure if the reports were true because she had spoken to her friend on Sunday and she did not mention the incident.

While Tamra said she “feels bad” for Shannon, she didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on driving while intoxicated. “Her life is [going to] change forever,” Tamra said on the podcast. “Do not drink and drive. Do not. I don’t care if it’s a few drinks…Somebody could’ve died. This is horrible.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

JC Olivera/WireImage

Former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke also shared her thoughts on her former co-star’s arrest in a September interview with Us Weekly. The 45-year-old, who has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, expressed sympathy for Shannon but clarified that no one should ever get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“I think Shannon has been going through a hard year,” she told the outlet. “Obviously, what happened is not OK. You should never drink and drive. It was a very unfortunate night for her, but fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Braunwyn also spoke about her past issues with drinking and offered some words of wisdom for Shannon.

“I know Shannon has a big heart and hope this can become her story where this is a moment when everything changed for the better,” she told the outlet. “When I was active in my drinking, I did things I am not proud of. But I am not the person I am while I was drinking. The moment I decided to put the bottle down, that is the moment I became the person I was meant to be.”

“People who are drinking will look for any excuse as to why their drinking is not an issue,” she added.

Teresa Giudice

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice weighed in on the drama surrounding Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest on an episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches. The Queen of Jersey said she “feels bad” for the RHOC star, noting that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was also arrested for a DUI.

“I don’t judge anybody,” she said. “We’re human, s*** happens.”

The OG Jersey star seemed pretty laid back about the arrest, saying that people will eventually move on and Shannon will “be fine.”

“It’s very sad, it’s sad but she’ll be fine,” she said on the episode.

Emily Simpson

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

In a recent interview with The Messenger, RHOC star Emily Simpson shared she has communicated with Shannon since the arrest.

“We’ve had some brief texting, she told the publication. “I did wish her well. I told her that I was thinking of her. If she needed anything, I would do whatever it was that she needed.”

Emily’s thoughts on the arrest seemed to mimic those of other housewives who have spoken out. She extended compassion to Shannon while also stressing the importance of not getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking. “You have to take accountability and responsibility for it. You have to make some changes in your life to move forward,” she told The Messenger.

Emily also did an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the arrest where she shared that the cast has been concerned about Shannon for a while. “I feel like as a cast…I feel like we’ve seen her spiraling,” she said. “We’ve had conversations, just as a cast, about her, worrying about her.”

