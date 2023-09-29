NeNe Leakes Says ‘Everything Is Fake’ on Real Housewives Nowadays

The OG has spoken, and she’s not impressed.

NeNe Leakes recently sat down with Bethenny Frankel for a two-part interview. They dished on all things Housewives and reality reckoning. Of course, NeNe took some time to dish on the current status of the show. With rumors of a full-on reboot coming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, everyone’s eyes on on the current lineup of peaches.

NeNe dished on the current state of affairs in Atlanta, and she admitted that the new crop of girls isn’t living up to her expectations. She didn’t name any names, but you probably have some ideas on who she might be talking about.

OGs do it better

RHOA just wrapped up Season 15, which was the third consecutive season without NeNe. Although Drew Sidora’s divorce drama kept us glued to our screens, everyone from the fans to Kenya Moore has complained that the dynamic just isn’t what it once was. NeNe chopped that up to the fact that they just aren’t as authentic as they were in her day.

“I think for us (the OG RHOA cast) the relationships started changing, the stories to me, Season 4 or 5. We were real. I often look at them and say that everybody on there is making sh*t up,” NeNe said.

Of course, this isn’t the first time NeNe expressed this sentiment about the current status of RHOA. When she appeared on former RHOA producer Carlos King’s podcast, she shaded the entire cast, from Kandi Burruss to Shereé Whitfield. Now, Nene has accused the cast of being performative and inauthentic.

“I’m telling you, when we entered, we were so good because we were real. It was authentic, we were real,” NeNe continued. “So now everybody has a fake boyfriend, a fake everything. Everything is fake, everything. They have all these stories they made up, I don’t even know how they came up [with them].”

Of course, Bravo isn’t taking any notes from NeNe when it comes to casting, but there are rumors that the producers are interviewing women for a potential RHOA reboot. If NeNe thinks the current girls are inauthentic. What would she possibly think about an all-new batch of peaches?

