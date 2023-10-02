Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen Reveals ‘Traumatic’ Health Scare

The latest Below Deck Mediterranean season just started airing. The power struggle between Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo has already begun, and Kyle Viljoen is sitting pretty in a stew position. But drama involving the returning reality TV promises to escalate as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Kyle had a very serious circumstance happen in real time. A health scare put him in the hospital for a week-long diagnostic stay.

Kyle is “working towards making a full recovery”

The South African native took to Instagram Sunday to reveal his diagnosis to followers. After being initially diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease, “over 20 doctors” decided on Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, or (SJS).

The disease is described as a “rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.” Kyle presented with “throat pain” that “spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet” as well as “blisters” that covered his body.

“After starting a new medication I begin to feel generally unwell,” Kyle said. “Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life.”

Mid-week, Kyle’s symptoms worsened. And his fiance, Dr. Zachary Riley, “rushed” Kyle “to NYU ER.” He continued, “Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision.”

Doctors explained that reaction to medication triggered the episode. But, with a course of action in place, Kyle is returning to health. And he’s “over the moon with optimism and hope.”

“With an impeccable medical staff, a loving fiancé, and support of friends and family I am working towards making a full recovery,” Kyle continued.

“Family and a support system is EVERYTHING,” Kyle wrote in thanks to his fiance.

“Advocate for your health and treat your body seriously.” Kyle urged followers. “If something doesn’t feel right seek treatment.”

Catch Below Deck Mediterranean Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO KYLE’S HEALTH SCARE? WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FOR HIS RECOVERY?