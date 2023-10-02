Sharna Burgess Reveals More About Jesse Metcalfe Tension on DWTS

Dancing with the Stars alum Sharna Burgess stirred up some ghosts from the past. Sharna shared some tea on her new podcast, Oldish. She alluded to a “really difficult” DWTS partner during Season 29.

While Sharna didn’t call out anyone by name, it was pretty obvious who she was referring to. Actor Jesse Metcalfe’s rep issued a statement. “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant,” the rep stated.

Sharna shares more behind-the-scenes tea

Sharna was a guest on DWTS alum Cheryl Burke’s new podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans. “I had a situation with a partner where it got to the point where we couldn’t be alone in a room without people watching,” Sharna explained.

“This was [during] COVID and we didn’t have everyone watching all the cameras all the time. We were scaling back on our crew,” she said. “Some rehearsals weren’t watched or recorded.”

Sharna continued, “That was a difficult situation for me. I went through the proper channels and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to record everything, but I was able to record some things and I did go to the proper people and there were reports made and I was taken care of.”

She notes that this “was not sexual in any nature.” And once again, Sharna didn’t mention Jesse by name on Cheryl’s podcast.

Another partner made her uneasy

Sharna also discussed having two partners in the past that “made me feel very, very uncomfortable.” One of the incidents involved a partner flirting with her. “This is going back years and years. This was before. I have grown and learned my lesson and I am not alone in this experience,” she said.

“When you get on a show like Dancing With the Stars and it is men and women dancing together and you have close contact while creating these stories and intentions, wires can get crossed,” Sharna stated. “But I learned over the years how to squash that and make sure that wouldn’t happen again.”

Stay tuned to find out if Jesse fires back.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available the next day on Hulu.

