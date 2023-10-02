Tara Reid Is Asked To Motivate Tom Sandoval to ‘Move His Ass’ on Special Forces

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval might have received more than he bargained for when he joined another reality show. Tom joined Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. After his affair with Rachel Leviss came to light, he signed up for “punishment.”

In a confessional, Tom explained, “Sandoval has become Scandoval. I’m here because I want to get punished.” Your wish may come true!

During the Season 2 premiere, Billy Billingham mocked Tom’s hair when the hood was pulled off his head. He asked how he would know Tom. “I’m on a reality TV show,” Tom stated. “Oh, welcome to f*cking reality,” Billy responded.

Tara is in charge … sort of

In a sneak peek of the October 2, 2023 episode, Tara Reid has been blessed with the role of “duty recruit.” Now she is “responsible for dressing the rest of the group.” And after a cold plunge challenge in the freezing weather, it is a daunting task.

“Tell him to move his ass,” one of the operatives said of Tom. Afterward, Tara asked Tom, “Can you move your ass?” She added, “Can I help you with anything? Do you need a towel? We need a towel.”

When Tara exited the tent, she faced the wrath of Billy. “You are like the drunk on the Titanic. The boat’s going down and you’re wondering why the bar is closed,” he said. Oof. He is a charmer. Tara struggled during the premiere and landed in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Tara previously discussed her impressions of the Pump Rules star. “Tom was very quiet to himself. I think this whole procedure, and this whole process for Tom was to get out of his head, he needed to do this for himself,” the actress explained. “And he was one of the best ones of supporting a friend to everyone. And he really did a great job.”

Well, I’m not sure that Tom has impressed his superiors on the show. I’m sure he will be grilled soon by the operatives. Now that will be entertaining.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL SYMPATHY FOR TARA BECAUSE OF HER NEW ROLE? HOW LONG WILL TOM STAY ON THE SHOW?