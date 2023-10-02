Tom Sandoval Says Rachel Leviss ‘Really Hurt’ Him

Tom Sandoval created quite a stir with the announcement of his podcast. Since the first episode dropped, Vanderpump Rules fans have been combing through it for anything they can use to defend him or knock him down further.

Not that Tom needs any help knocking himself down. Cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss certainly did a number all on its own. The fact that not even Rachel stands by Tom anymore is extremely telling.

Rachel did make some pretty serious claims against Tom, after all. Now, as should have been expected, Tom is playing the victim. On his podcast, Tom described how he’s the one who’s truly been hurting throughout this whole ordeal. Cue the eye rolls.

Tom says he “cared so deeply” for Rachel

Tom prefaced his thoughts on Rachel by saying there were “a couple of things that really hurt my feelings.” Rachel’s assertion that “she was alone through this” was hurtful in his eyes. “I cared and have always cared so deeply for her well-being throughout this whole situation.”

He continued, “For her to come out and say ‘You were never in love.’ It’s like, so you came into a relationship and you carried on for this long and did all of it for a period of seven months, and you didn’t even love the person, like, that to me makes it so much worse.” Calling what Tom and Rachel had “a relationship” feels a little disingenuous.

Tom also shared what filming was like for him and Rachel after the news broke. “The day after the story broke … we were very uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, like there were production lights everywhere. We’re shell shocked, obviously our world’s crumbling, we haven’t slept so we were kinda just like pretending, like almost acting.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

