Jenna Lyons Jokes Kyle Richards Is Joining Her ‘Team’ After Morgan Wade Rumors

Kyle Richards is a hot commodity these days. Maybe not for her fan appeal, but definitely for the gossip mill. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in the middle of a storyline separation from husband of 20+ years, Mauricio Umansky.

Now other Bravolebrities are taking notice of Kyle’s newfound life choices and even her style. Or lack thereof. Mainly Real Housewives of New York’s cast member, Jenna Lyons. The denim-loving style industry maven recently appeared on the Who What Wear podcast and showed some interest in Kyle. In more ways than one.

Put me in coach

In the interview clip posted to the Queens of Bravo Instagram page, Jenna told listeners, “You know the one I want to get my hands on is Kyle Richards. I think Kyle’s coming over to my team.” The statement is an obvious reference to Kyle’s coy relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

Although apparently, Jenna wasn’t just referring to Kyle’s choice of partner, but her sense of style. I guess Jenna has been keeping tabs on Kyle’s extensive wide brimmed hat work over the years.

Said Jenna, “I think she needs a little bit of help,” but added that she “could be totally wrong.” No, no you’re not wrong, Jenna. Go with your well-covered gut on this one.

Fans approve

Fans were quick to herald Jenna as the latest shade queen on Bravo. One user who saw the interview clip on Instagram commented, “Jenna low key eats if u pay attention. Kind of obsessed.”

Another user added, “Kyle is about to be sooooooo pissed lmfao I want to see this unfold at bravocon. Jenna Jenna, messy messy lmao.”

While Kyle has yet to respond to Jenna’s comments, there’s no doubt she likely doesn’t appreciate the criticism of her styling choices. The Kyle by Alene Too/Alene Too Minus the Kyle former shop owner has always gotten heat for her duds (pun intended). So a well-fashion sensed Housewife jumping in was only a matter of time.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JENNA SHOULD STYLE KYLE? WAS JENNA BEING SHADY ABOUT “TEAMS?”