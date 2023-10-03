Rumor: Sai De Silva Accused of Stealing Husband, Getting Pregnant While Working for Him

Jessel Taank became one of the most quickly beloved Housewives in Bravo history. Real Housewives of New York viewers grew to love her attitude. It didn’t happen all at once. RHONY fans were initially unsure of the new cast.

But the more screentime they had, the more they showed their best qualities. Or, in some cases, their worst. Sai De Silva quickly became the show’s villain, especially once she had beef with Jessel, everyone’s standout.

In last Sunday’s episode, Jessel tried to connect with and apologize to Sai. But Sai’s patience was wearing thin, with Jessel being over 40 minutes late to her own apology. Her frustrated response rubbed many fans the wrong way. It was only a matter of time before rumors began spreading about Sai.

Fans give Jessel ammo against Sai

A TikTok from Stephanie Tleiji shared a tweet from @vixenjennie. The tweet read, “jessel next time you see Sai, ask her about how she took her husband from his ex wife and got knocked up while working at his bar” with a side eye emoji. The tweet added, “you didnt hear that from me though..”

It can’t be emphasized enough that this is just a rumor. Currently, there is no basis for this claim besides the original tweet. And in viewing @vixenjennie’s Twitter account, the tweet appears to have been deleted, which is telling. Forget a pinch of salt; you may need a mountain. Still, the claim’s baselessness didn’t stop TikTok commenters from jumping on the gossip train.

“Oh I’m here for the Sai takedown,” one user said. Another opined, “This is the kind of thing we need more of from this franchise.” Jessel’s fans further looked to defend their fave, with one writing, “They don’t allow Jessel to tell her story…” One more fan jumped in to say, “If anyone has any gossip on Erin [Lichy], we’re all ears!”

Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

