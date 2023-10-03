Rumor: Will Big Brother UK Contestants Arrive by Boat?

On August 23, ITV confirmed that Big Brother UK would return after the show had been dropped by Channel 5 in 2018. ITV announced two separate six-week runs for the show in October this year.

For ITV, this is hopefully just the beginning of a long relationship with the Big Brother property. Producers have reported hopes that the two six-week runs will perform well, and that they might lead to other installments for the series, including a celebrity season.

So, while fans of the show’s US version eat up news of slurs among contestants, the UK fans are just left to hope. And, as is the case for many reality shows, hope turned into more rumors ahead of the premiere.

The river outside the Big Brother compound

?? It looks like the Big Brother launch could be using… a RIVER?



These photos from @tvukzone show what looks like an ‘entrance’ to the BB compound directly from the water… perhaps housemates may actually be arriving by BOAT ?



Whatever they’re doing, it is EXCITING #BBUK pic.twitter.com/f9gCT5OXFw — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 28, 2023

Twitter user @superTV247 posted pictures of what appeared to be a television set outside the Big Brother compound right on top of a river. The user wrote, “It looks like the Big Brother launch could be using… a RIVER? These photos from @tvukzone show what looks like an ‘entrance’ to the BB compound directly from the water.”

The Twitter user further wrote, “Perhaps housemates may actually be arriving by BOAT ? Whatever they’re doing, it is EXCITING #BBUK.” Other Twitter users found the theory completely plausible. But one reply pointed out production “might want to tidy up the weeds first if so.”

Some users suggested that if the contestants were to arrive by boat, somebody needed to fall in the water. One reply saw the boat as just another decision in a long line that was “ruining the show,” along with two hosts, changed music, and a measly six-week run. The ultimate fear is that ITV might turn Big Brother UK into Love Island.

Big Brother UK premieres October 8 on ITV1 and ITV2, with the rest of the episodes only airing on ITV2.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANY TRUTH TO THE BOAT RUMOR? DO YOU FEAR BIG BROTHER UK HAS CHANGED TOO MUCH?