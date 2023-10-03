Whitney Rose Says Monica Garcia Can ‘Be Very Mean’ 

Monica Garcia is the newest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City snowflake who went to the Jen Shah school of reality TV. Monica came onto the scene hot with secrets about her co-stars. She made sure to align herself with the vets fast. It’s caused some tension with old friends, like Angie Katsanevas, and rubbed others like Lisa Barlow the wrong way.

Monica made a big splash on RHOSLC with her dramatic antics (and willingness to do drag at the Trixie Motel). Apparently, not everyone is a big fan of the latest snowflake aside from her onscreen adversaries. Whitney Rose recently appeared on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast to play a classic RHOSLC game of rose and thorn about her castmates. It’s usually an overplayed cliché, but Whitney spilled a bit of tea about Monica, raising questions ahead of the eventual reunion.

Whitney has high praise for Monica, too

Whitney was asked to give positive and negative reactions to Monica’s first season on RHOSLC. To start off with the good, Whitney admitted that Monica’s “witty” personality makes for entertaining TV. “I really appreciate how she comes into the room and says things people are thinking, but none of us would say because the dynamics are different for her,” Whitney said. It is refreshing to have a newbie hit the ground running with such a chaotic group of Real Housewives OGs.

As for Monica’s thorn, Whitney believes she can be as cutting as Jen Shah when it comes to her comebacks. “Her thorn is definitely her mouth, she can be very mean,” Whitney said. Whitney’s probably itching to activate Monica further as the season plays out and the cast goes into the reunion. Personally, I’m grateful for Whitney Rose’s commitment to instigating the plot. It just makes the show all that more ridiculous to watch.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

