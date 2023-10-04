Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Not ‘Throwing in the Towel’ Yet

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have been on quite the ride for the last few months. In all fairness, they have kept their marriage troubles quieter than other reality TV couples. But the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer made it clear that their issues would be front and center to the public soon enough.

The trailer saw Mauricio joking about Kyle’s “affair,” just adding fuel to the rumors among fans and Kyle’s castmates. Viewers also saw Kyle and Mauricio sit down for a teary-eyed discussion with their daughters. It would seem fans will be in for a ride just as much as the couple.

At the very least, Mauricio has appeared to have had a great time on Dancing with the Stars thus far. He’s used some of his on-screen time to discuss the struggles he and Kyle have been going through. Viewers noted how upset Kyle looked in the audience on night one, and further noted her absence on night two. But Mauricio explained it all.

Why did Kyle miss Mo’s DWTS performance?

Page Six got the chance to speak with Mauricio after the October 3 episode of DWTS. Mauricio explained Kyle’s absence: “She was filming her confessionals today, so that’s why she couldn’t be here today.” Of their marriage, Mauricio said, “We’re struggling. We’ve been very open about it. We’re separated [but] we’re not throwing in the towel yet.”

Mauricio assured fans that he and Kyle are “going to try” to work things out and just “see” where everything goes. “When we know what happens to us, you will know what happens to us,” he promised. Despite trying to approach their marital struggles with calmness, that hasn’t stopped others from stirring up drama.

The rumors about an affair between Kyle and Morgan Wade have continued piling up, and Mauricio has defended his wife every time. As recently as two days ago, Mo had to dispel claims that his wife and the singer slept together. Whatever the status of the marriage, at least Mauricio has remained a class act.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on October 25 on Bravo while Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday nights on ABC.

