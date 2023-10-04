Teddi Mellencamp Begins Immunotherapy After Melanoma Diagnosis

Changing treatment tactics. Teddi Mellencamp’s ongoing fight against melanoma started in March 2022 when the reality TV star found a suspicious patch on her skin. Since then, her doctor has diagnosed and removed 12 melanomas in total. She was declared cancer-free in December 2022.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been very transparent about her journey. And despite it being a very emotionally taxing confession, Teddi told followers last month that her doctor diagnosed a further melanoma.

Now, Teddi is sharing the details of her new treatment plan. And there is cause for continued hope.

Teddi described the five-week treatment

On Saturday, Teddi took to social media to update fans and share a picture of her scarred shoulder, the site of the previous melanoma cluster. She will begin a course of immunotherapy cream to enhance her treatment plan.

“Another update I didn’t want to give but in an effort to be fully transparent and help others, here goes… I received the call yesterday from my doctor that not all the margins are clear after my last wide excision surgery,” Teddi wrote.

She added, “Because the area is so broad they no longer feel comfortable cutting. They said I can wait a week so I can show at nationals but upon my return I will start on a 5-week immunotherapy cream.”

According to the caption in the post, this cream is described as, “an anti-cancer treatment that uses the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. An immunotherapy cream called imiquimod (Aldara®) is a cream that stimulates the immune system.”

Health-conscious Teddi will be aware and educated on the side effects, which include, “fatigue, inflammation, blisters and some pain.”

The benefits outweigh the side effects. She addressed her followers, “but ya know what, it’s better than the alternative. Stay vigilant on getting your skin checked my friends. We can fight this.”

Teddi concluded her post with the following hashtags: #skincareawareness and #melanomaawareness.

