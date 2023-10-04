Teresa Giudice Pays off $480K New Jersey Taxes, Owes $615K More

Good news everyone! Who said felons and fraudsters can’t reform? Certainly not Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice. We aren’t getting much good news out of the RHONJ camps these days. Tensions are high and depending on who you talk to, the drama is low.

But Teresa isn’t allowing herself to be weighed down by anyone’s Season 14 expectations. She doesn’t care about old family problems because she has a whole new family now! Do you know what else Tre has? A lower balance on her New Jersey taxes. The U.S. Sun has the details.

Cheers to Teresa for paying her tax debt

Get ready for some numbers … Due to Tre’s multiple businesses and that always reliable RHONJ check, she has been able to pay off $480,291.20 of her tax debt. From the original $1,096,012.14 sum, she only has a mere $615,720.94 to go.

At the end of May 2023, a Release of Federal Tax Lien in Tre’s name only was issued for $17,061.32 for 2020 and 2021. In early September, a Release of Federal Tax Lien for Tre and Juicy Joe Giudice was issued for $243,425.50 for a 2014 tax period. Additionally, on September 13, another Release of Federal Tax Lien was issued in the amount of $219,804.38 for 2015.

Despite putting a hefty dent in the amount owed, Teresa still has active liens. She and Juicy have a current Federal Tax Lien for $64,157.64 for 2016 and 2017.

The other liens …

And there’s still the other Federal Tax Lien for 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013, and 2015 (sheesh) that is still active. Further, their total tax debt as it stands today is a paltry $615,720.94. Over the summer, Teresa’s lawyer had to release a statement regarding the debt.

“Ms. Giudice has been aware of her tax obligations for years and makes significant timely monthly payments towards her outstanding tax liabilities and will continue to do so until those liabilities do not exist,” the attorney said. Congrats Teresa!

Thankfully Tre’s remaining debt didn’t get in the way of her fancy wedding and she’s still able to live a lavish lifestyle. She currently lives in a $3.3 million home with Luis Ruelas and the couple often enjoys extravagant vacations. As Tre continues to live life in the fast and hopefully not fraudulent lane, RHONJ Season 14 filming remains in progress.

TELL US – SHOULD TRE CUT DOWN ON SPENDING AND PAY MORE OF THE TAX LIENS OFF? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE STILL HAS DEBT?