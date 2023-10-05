Bethenny Frankel Slams Andy Cohen for Gina Kirschenheiter Shade on WWHL

On October 3, Gina Kirschenheiter took a shot at Andy Cohen over a shady segment on Watch What Happens Live. Andy asked Heather Dubrow via a cartoon whale which Real Housewives of Orange County star would get the least amount of money if they sold their home.

Heather called the question “mean,” and wouldn’t answer. Andy suggested it was Gina. So, Gina took to IG to respectfully educate Andy on her homeownership status. This came at a bad time for Andy as he was already dealing with negative press thanks to Bethenny Frankel.

As part of Bethenny’s reality reckoning, she’s slammed producers for pitting stars against each other. She used Andy as a prime example, especially for asking questions on WWHL that push stars to demean one another. So, it didn’t take long for word of Gina’s clip to reach Bethenny.

Bethenny’s evidence against Andy grows

Bethenny posted on her Instagram story, sharing a rant from someone who reposted Gina’s original reel. Bethenny wrote below the rant, “50+ people sent this to me. Is this why housewives steal & go bankrupt to look rich? Or get made fun of for owning your home…. Did the whale write that?” She implied that Andy pressures the stars in their image.

The initial repost from @kendollkingmusic included text that read, “This would be exactly what [Bethenny] is talking about … he pits guests on his show in positions to answer questions that reinforce his own opinions. I feel like the tides are turning against Andy.” They went on to say that Andy’s style of hosting is outdated.

The account further wrote that Andy has “made a lot of enemies, and it just sort of feels like people are speaking out against him more and more … burgeoning cancellation is on the horizon for him. Has Andy passed his prime? Maybe he just needs to be ‘on pause.’” Indeed, this is not a good look for Andy. But Andy or his representatives have yet to say anything on the matter.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion airs on October 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.

