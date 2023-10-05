Lala Kent Reveals Why Daughter Ocean Will Never See Her Intoxicated

Lala Kent had a major party girl past on the earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules. But four years ago, she decided to be sober,everything and all that changed.

Now, Lala is strong and living alcohol-free, yet she still knows how to have fun and be herself. And most importantly, she credits sobriety as making her a better mother to her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Ocean. Being present is everything.

“You can’t put a price” on Ocean only knowing Lala sober

The Give Them Lala podcast host spoke exclusively with People about finding motivation to stay sober for her daughter. The news publication caught up with the reality TV star at the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular.

“Sobriety’s the best gift I’ve ever given to myself, and I can’t allow my daughter to ever see that version of me,” Lala explained.

Ocean is a huge motivation for her mother’s sobriety. But Lala stated that she has to focus on the benefits she personally receives from the lifestyle.

“I am approaching one day at a time, but I’m approaching five years of sobriety and my daughter’s two-and-a-half, so I stay sober obviously for me, because if you stay sober for someone else, that’s just a recipe for relapse,” she said.

Ultimately, the important outcome for the Give Them Lala Beauty founder is that her daughter never knows the toll alcohol takes on her.

“But to think about the fact that my child is always going to see me in this form and never under the influence, you can’t put a price on that,” Lala explained. “I am very grateful I found sobriety when I did.”

On a lighter note, Lala shared a recent milestone that her baby accomplished. She gushed, “Oh, she’s pottying number one and two on the big girl potty. I don’t know if my baby is a baby genius. I’m biased, so I’m just going with that. She’s just the most magical human I’ve ever encountered in my life.”

Many congratulations are in order for this fierce mama who is approaching five years of sobriety.

