Ariana Madix Wants To Dance to Britney Spears on DWTS After Jamie Lynn’s Exit

During the second week of competition on Dancing with the Stars, Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was sent home. There was controversy about Jamie Lynn being part of DWTS. Britney’s fans were angry that her sister didn’t stand up for her during her conservatorship battle. And there were rumors that Britney wasn’t happy that her sister was competing.

But Latin Night gave us several steamy performances. Among them was Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov’s samba. The Vanderpump Rules star received 20 out of 30 points.

Now Ariana is sharing what she is looking forward to on DWTS. Billboard has the details.

Ariana is ready to give us more

Ariana revealed that she would love to dance to Beyonce’s music. “Anything on the Renaissance album, that’s what I would dance to,” she stated.

For a theme night, Ariana wants the ballroom to groove to Britney’s music. Ariana shared that I’m a Slave 4 U is her favorite Britney song. And she knows all the moves from the music video.

Then she discussed how filming DWTS and Pump Rules differ. “It’s apples and oranges. Vanderpump Rules is very difficult to film because it’s all these real-life emotions and difficult conversations, and the worst moments of your life on television being talked about,” Ariana explained. “This is difficult because it’s just something that’s so foreign, and you’re out there and have one shot.”

Ariana and Pasha work well together in the ballroom. The VPR star was “so stoked” when she found out that she would be dancing with Pasha. It is early yet, but she has the potential to bring home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. And after Scandoval, I would be thrilled for Ariana if she won Season 32 of DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

