Ariana Madix ‘So Stoked’ About DWTS Partner Pasha Pashkov

Vanderpump Rules fans have known for a while that Ariana Madix would be competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Not to be outdone, her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, joined the cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. I don’t think that Sandoval lasted long.

Ariana was paired with pro Pasha Pashkov. At least we know this partner won’t let her down. The Pump Rules star shared her feelings about joining DWTS, and about her new partner. US Weekly has all the details.

Ariana is ready to leave it all on the dance floor

“I already won because I have the best partner,” Ariana stated. She is “really stoked” about her new partner “because I have only heard the best things about Pasha.”

Pasha is also excited about their pairing. “I was very excited, and I think mostly because I know Ariana’s story and I think she’s here with a clear intention. She is on a mission right now in her life, and I just want to be part of the journey and [be] a good support system to bring it to life,” he said.

“I’m ready to just take on whatever I can and do my best,” Ariana said. She added that she feels “like I’m in a new phase” of her life.

Moving on from betrayal

Sandoval cheated on Ariana with her friend, Rachel Leviss. While both Sandoval and Ariana filmed Season 11 of VPR, Rachel opted not to return. And while they both filmed, don’t expect to see Ariana chatting it up with her ex.

Both Ariana and Sandoval are still living in the home that they bought together. But Ariana has no interaction with her ex-boyfriend. She actually sleeps “with my door locked. Just in case.”

Of course, Sandoval plans to vote his little heart out for Ariana. “I will be voting for her. I think she’s going to do really well. She’s been wanting to be on the show for a long time,” he stated. Why, Sandoval is parched!

I think Ariana will do well because of her competitive spirit and enthusiasm. She doesn’t need Sandoval’s cry for attention help.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

